Why is FNM still treating the PLP as a protest movement?

Dear BP,

The FNM frames the PLP as a “protest movement” rather than a mature, experienced governing party. This is a deliberate political strategy — not a factual description — meant to delegitimise the PLP’s governing posture, portray it as reactionary rather than visionary, and deflect from its many positive programmes.

The FNM’s recent messaging — especially around the 2026 election — has centred on challenging the PLP’s legitimacy, competence, and alignment, rather than offering a fully alternative governing vision. Several themes from the reporting help explain why the FNM still tries to characterise the PLP as a “protest movement”:

The FNM has leaned heavily on anti-incumbent sentiment, alleging irregularities in voter rolls and election procedures. This is a classic protest-style narrative: “the system is broken, the government is corrupt, and only pressure can fix it.” Missing from this narrative is the clear, credible proof that, rather than being as “clean” and competent as they portray themselves, FNM mismanagement nearly brought about the destruction of our beloved Bahamas.

The FNM has framed the PLP as reactive rather than strategic, accusing it of being overly aligned with external actors (especially China) and responding to crises rather than governing proactively. This, of course, is a lie from the pits of hell. This mirrors the rhetorical move of calling a party a protest movement — implying it is driven by grievance rather than policy.

The PLP’s landslide victories in 2021 and 2026 have put the FNM in a position where it must explain repeated electoral defeats. One way opposition parties do this is by claiming the governing party wins by mobilising emotional dissatisfaction rather than offering substantive governance — again, a “protest movement” frame.

The FNM itself has adopted protest-style tactics (challenging rolls, alleging irregularities, emphasising frustration with the cost of living). When a party uses protest rhetoric, it often tries to project that label onto its opponent to avoid owning it. More recently, they have moved their dog and pony show to the hallowed halls of Parliament with their disgraceful and vile antics.

Clearly, portraying the PLP as a “protest movement” is a strategic political move intended to:

Undermine the PLP’s claim to stability and continuity, which is central to its messaging.

Suggest the PLP governs by agitation rather than policy, weakening its credibility.

Recast PLP electoral success as emotional mobilisation, not competent administration and that experienced, trusty public officers are corrupt, biased and aligned with the PLP.

Ironically, in its desperate efforts to position the FNM as the “responsible” institutional actor, they are using protest-style rhetoric itself and disrupting the smooth process of governance in our country.

The FNM, in its haste and ably assisted by its clients in the press, appears to have forgotten that the PLP was literally born as a protest movement (1953–1967). The PLP’s origins were in mass mobilisation against racial oligarchy, economic exclusion, and political disenfranchisement. Its early identity was built on:

street‑level agitation

union alliances

civil‑rights‑style organizing

challenging the Bay Street Boys’ dominance. And to this day, the PLP is the only political party in the Bahamas which actively celebrates and promotes:

Majority Rule

anti‑establishment struggle

liberation politics

grassroots mobilization

These are powerful symbols — but they also allow the FNM to argue that the PLP’s political DNA is protest, not governance. In other words, the PLP’s proud historical narrative becomes the FNM’s weaponised version of history.

So, what’s to be done with this group of destructive miscreants who claim that they can do a better job of managing the Bahamas than the PLP? In a word, don’t ignore them; watch them closely as you would any person who has a serious mental disease. Because if, after all the evidence around them of progress and improvement under the PLP, they are still trying to convince Bahamians otherwise, imagine their threat to our economic survival and social coherence if the FNM ever governs the Bahamas again.

Oh, wait, we have already experienced this dumpster fire during the last three FNM administrations and would prefer not to go through it again. Indeed, the FNM narrative these days reminds me of the famous lines of abusers! I beat the crap out of you and destroyed your life because I love you. Please take me back!

Be gone, you knaves!

Happy Independence Day, Bahamas.

Sincerely,

Michael J. Brown