What a performance! Bahamas beats Jamaica 123-74 at the Sir Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium in Nassau on Friday

PM Philip Davis along with Team Bahamas at the FIBA World Championships on Friday.

– Jamaica’s bid to qualify for the FIBA World Championships took a big hit after they were beaten 123-74 by the Bahamas at the Sir Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium in Nassau on Friday.

The 49 points margin was the biggest loss for the Jamaicans in the series after losing by three points to the Bahamas in the first game played in Kingston and fell to third in Group B on seven points.

Canada stayed perfect after beating 110-84 Puerto Rico on Friday to lead with 10 points, three more than the Bahamas.

The home team led all the way as they were ahead by 10 points after the first quarter 28-18 and were up 61-32 at half time and led by 42 90-48 at the end of the third quarter.

Five Bahamian players, led by Valdez Edgecombe’s game high 26 points, scored in double figures with Dominic Bridgewater coming off the bench to score 23 points, Franco Miller scored 18, Buddy Hield scored 15 and Kai Jones scored 12 points.

Andrew Thelwell led Jamaica with 24 points and Chase Audige scored 18 points.

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC celebrated with the athletes following the game suggesting, “What a performance! The whole country is proud of you. Keep pushing, keep believing, and keep making The Bahamas proud.”