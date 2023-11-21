PM Davis and DPM Cooper witness the signing of a $100m expansion at Ocean Cay.

PM DAVIS: In the two years since we came to office, we’ve worked to bring in big investments to our family islands. MSC Cruises’ $100 million expansion for Ocean Cay is one of our efforts that will be transformative.

Building on an existing $400 million investment, the expanded project will include a new Marine Conservation Centre specializing in coral research, upgraded amenities and accommodations, and the creation of a solar farm.

Big things are in motion, and I know it can take time to reach the people – but it will reach.