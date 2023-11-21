Prime Minister Davis visits students of Holmes Rock Primary School

Hon. Philip Davis KC at Holmes Rock Primary School.

HOLMES ROCK, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas — Students of Holmes Rock Primary School received a special treat on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 when Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis, visited them before they started class, and ahead of the weekly Cabinet Meeting that would take place in Eight Mile Rock for the first time, in the newly-opened Obadiah H. Wilchcombe building.

The Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin arrived at 8:00 a.m. to assist with the breakfast programme, which was launched at the beginning of October, and through which the students are fed three times per week.

Other schools participating in the program are: Cherokee Sound Primary in Abaco, Old Bight Primary in Cat Island, and Rolleville Primary in Exuma. Accompanying the Prime Minister were: Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs, the Hon. Clay Sweeting; Minister of Labour and Public Service, the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle; and Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, the Hon. Myles LaRoda. Prime Minister Davis is seen interacting with students as well as the school’s principal, Alana Lindsay-Martin. (BIS Photos/Andrew Miller)