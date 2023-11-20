Pintard abruptly leaves Bodie show as pressures of division and chaos loom in the FNM as election defeat approaches…

Could Papa be making his way back into the driver’s seat of the FNM?

Hubert Minnis and Michael Pintard

NASSAU| A complete meltdown is happening deep inside the FNM as party leader Michael Pintard abruptly left the talk show hosted by Ortland H. Bodie on ZNS.

Pintard was being pressured by Bodie as to why the party leadership was attacking and blocking Minnis from speaking within the FNM? Bodie was strong as he suggested division and disunity inside the FNM as there appears to be war inside the party. The comments by Bodie started a feud between the host and Pintard who abruptly ended his time on the show leaving MP Kwasi Thompson and Darron Henfield stunned. Was this a mental meltdown moment? Is Michael losing it?

Some believe that blocking Minnis is one problem but former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham is now in the mix to undermine Pintard. Political observers believe Papa wants to return as leader of the FNM and has set Pintard up to lose his grip on the party leadership following his defeat in the West Grand Bahama and Bimini bye-election.

Pintard is feeling the pressure and pressure bursts pipe! Pintard fleeing the show could be a sign of the first meltdown as the CUT-YOU-KNOW-WHAT approaches on Wednesday 22nd of November, 2023.

It Ain’t Long NAH!

We report yinner decide!