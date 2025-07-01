MSC Cruises Joins Forces with Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Group as Strategic Partner in Grand Bahama Shipyard

New partnership strengthens Grand Bahama Shipyard’s position as the world’s largest ship repair facility.

MSC Cruises Joins Grand Bahama Shipyard Partnership.

Freeport, Grand Bahama – July 1st, 2025 – The Minister for Grand Bahama, The Hon. Ginger Moxey is delighted to celebrate the continued confidence displayed in the Grand Bahama economy, as an attractive investment destination and hub of opportunities.

With billions of dollars in investments underway on the island across multiple sectors, MSC Cruises’ entry into the Grand Bahama Shipyard joint venture marks another significant milestone for Grand Bahama, in the midst of the ongoing $665M transformation of the facility.

This expanded partnership aims to solidify the Shipyard as a world-class cruise and commercial vessel repair hub. With MSC Cruises onboard, the facility is set to boost its operational capacity, expand its technical capabilities, and advance its long-term vision of becoming the world’s largest cruise ship repair facility.

The economic impact will be tangible and far-reaching, significantly contributing to the revitalization of Grand Bahama’s economy by creating a substantial number of jobs; becoming a catalyst for new businesses; and reinforcing the island’s status as a strategic gateway between North America and the Caribbean.

Expanded operations at the Shipyard will inject millions of dollars into the economy through increased employment, with spin-off opportunities for local suppliers, surrounding businesses, and communities.

“There has been significant interest in Grand Bahama in recent months, and more is to come from MSC Cruises and other global investors,” stated Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama. “This is a pivotal moment for our island. As the transformation continues, we are witnessing the reawakening of Grand Bahama as a preferred destination for large-scale investment, job creation, entrepreneurial opportunities, and sustained economic development.”