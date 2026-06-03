Minister Bowleg Lauds Caribbean Development Bank’s Youth Fire Forum

Minister Bowleg at Caribbean Development Bank’s Youth Fire Forum

NASSAU, The Bahamas – During the Opening Ceremony of the Caribbean Development Bank’s Youth Fire Forum, Minister of Youth and Sports the Hon. Mario Bowleg lauded the event, especially because it brought together regional youth stakeholders.

“As I stand here today, it is a great source of pride for me to see so many of the Caribbean’s best, whether you are a Youth Leader, and Innovator, a Policymaker, a Development Partner, or a Regional Stakeholder, we are excited to have you gather over the next two days under the theme, ‘Forging the Caribbean’s Future: Strategic Solutions for Uncertain Times’,” he said at Baha Mar Convention Centre, on June 1, 2026.

Among those present at the ceremony were Caribbean Development Bank President Daniel Best; Ministry of Youth and Sports Permanent Secretary Montez Williams; Head of the Ministry’s Youth Division Mrs. Sandena Neely and other members of her division; and representatives of the Future Leaders Network (FLN) Ms. Asha-Gaye Cowell and Kiran Halkitis.

Minister Bowleg pointed out that if one took a brief look at the word “forge”, generally it meant to create, to shape, or to move forward steadily.

“At a deeper look, the word ’forge’ has three distinct definitions depending on context and I will zero in on one of those contexts for our purpose today; and that is this definition: ‘to create or progress, meaning to build something through sustained effort or to move forward steadily and powerfully – forging ahead’,” he said. When innovators such as yourselves gather in Forums like these, the anticipated result is forward progress or as your theme says ‘Forging the Caribbean’s Future’.”

He added: “My colleagues and I, here in The Bahamas and across the entire region, are working tirelessly to ensure that we do our part to make pathways for you young leaders. And this is exactly why rooms and spaces like this Youth Fire Forum are so critical: because it allows us all to sit around the table as co-creators forging the future as we discuss strategic solutions in uncertain times.

Minister Bowleg stated that he encouraged all participants, as they sat with their peers, “to have healthy discourse about diversity, to have challenging conversations about climate change, to deepen the digital skills across the region and to chart a course that catapults the Caribbean forward.”

“This is the bright future the Caribbean is waiting on and I am honored to stand alongside each of you on this journey,” he said. “I wish you all a great Forum and best wishes for a rewarding time together.”