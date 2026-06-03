Disaster Risk Management Authority gives an Atlantic Hurricane Season 2026 update

Director of the Disaster Risk Management Authority Aarone Sargent

NASSAU, The Bahamas — As the Atlantic Hurricane Season 2026 opened, June 1, the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Authority held a press conference at its National Operations Centre, Gladstone Road, addressed by Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister McKell Bonaby, and Managing Director of the Disaster Risk Management Authority Aarone Sargent.



The press conference addressed the continued risks and possibilities ahead, preparedness and initiatives in place to combat, maintain and survive inclement weather conditions.

Prime Minister Davis expressed gratitude for the meeting itself, noting that throughout the off-season he kept monthly meetings with The DRM team to ensure that “we are not waiting until a storm is on the horizon to prepare”.

Newly appointed Minister of State McKell Bonaby spoke to his appreciation for what the DRM has been actively doing, echoing the Prime Minister’s mentions of the numerous meetings held towards preparing for this season and his own dedication towards continuing and strengthening efforts moving forward.

DRM Authority Managing Director Aarone Sargent spoke confidently and reassuringly that precautions, evacuation measures and safety are all always a significant part of the strategic planning for the hurricane season possibilities. He too expressed the value of the concurrent meetings of minds held throughout the off-season that played a major part in being able to address the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season, prepared.

Weather is currently being tracked and watched; and the public is reminded to listen and follow guidelines and advisories given by the DRM Authority for their safety.

The Met Office forecasts a below-average Atlantic Hurricane season due to the effects of El Nino increasing upper-level wind shear which can disturb hurricane formation. Heat waves are also expected. Warm sea temperatures, nevertheless, propel hurricane formation, therefore communities are advised to remain vigilant.