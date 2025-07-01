CHRISTIE FAMILY IS IN MOURNING ONCE AGAIN…

Teen bikers in Fresh Creek Andros Sunday evening.

NASSAU| The Christie family from Andros is once again in mourning following the sudden passing of Jimmy “JJ” Johnson the 18-year-old biker who crashed his bike as he drove with another in Fresh Creek.

JJ’s mother Phillipa Christie is the sister of the three Christie brothers who crashed in a deadly Milo Butler fatality incident last year September.

Philip McCarron Christie (24), Philip D’Caprio Christie (23), and D’Angelo Christie (20), died in a car crash on September 2, 2024 in New Providence. The boys were returning home early in the morning.