POLICE INVESTIGATE SUSPECTED ARSON IN CORAL HEIGHTS WEST

House and all vehicles burnt to the ground.

NASSAU| Police are investigating a suspected arson that left a home and four vehicles gutted by flames in Coral Heights West early this morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 3:00am at a residence on Roberts Drive. According to initial reports, a man wearing a white shirt and black pants was reportedly seen setting one of the vehicles on fire. When firefighters arrived at the scene the blaze had engulfed the entire property.

The four occupants—one man and three women—escaped without injury after being alerted by a vehicle alarm.