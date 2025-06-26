Some 17 persons ratified to run on the FNM ticket in the upcoming elections

Killarney, Elizabeth, Marco City and St. Barnabas not named in first round of ratified candidates!

Photo by the Nassau Guardian

NASSAU| Not that many new faces in the pool of candidates are ratified as candidates for the FNM.

One of the first persons ratified is Former Island Administrator Terrece Bootle has received the party’s nod for North Abaco.

Brian Bowe has been ratified as the party’s candidate for Golden Isles. He was rejected in the last election when Vaughn Miller was re-elected.

A new face Omar Isaacs has been ratified as the party’s candidate for West End, Grand Bahama & Bimini.

The new face Philippa Kelly has been selected as the party’s candidate for Central & South Eleuthera. She will go up against PLP Powerhouse and New Day Candidate Minister Clay Sweeting.

PLP National Chairman Fred Audley Mitchell will face Dr. Nicholas Fox in Fox Hill.

Island Chief Councillor Jeremy Sweeting has been ratified as the party’s candidate for Central & South Abaco. He caused the resignation of Association Chairman Roscoe Thompson in that community.

Former Democratic National Alliance Leader Arinthia Komolafe has been selected as the FNM’s candidate for Carmichael. The FNM will now seek to collect DNA votes in that community.

A former Parliamentary Secretary Michael ‘Can’t Travel’ Foulkes has been ratified as the party’s candidate for Golden Gates once again. He will go up against PLP Golden Girl Pia Glover-Rolle. She is a STRONG BP BACKED CANDIDATE!

Former Member of Parliament for North Eleuthera, Rickey Mackey, who oversaw the locking up and locking down of residents in North Eleuthera has been ratified as the candidate for that constituency.

Coming back for cuthip 2.0 is Elsworth Johnson has been selected as the party’s candidate for the Yamacraw constituency.

Dr. Jacqueline Penn-Knowles has been named as the FNM’s candidate for Marathon.

Incumbent MP Kwasi Thompson has received the party’s ratification as candidate for East Grand Bahama. That shocked BP.

Former MP for Mount Moriah Marvin “Where the 17 million Drones” Dames has been named as candidate for that constituency. We saw his disastrous works before!

The incumbent parliamentarian for St. Anne’s and insult to Bahamians Adrian White has been named as the party’s candidate for that constituency.

Former MP for North Andros and the Berry Islands, Carlton ‘Shantytown Manager’ Bowleg, has been ratified as the FNM’s candidate for that constituency.

Senator Darren Henfield has been ratified as the FNM’s candidate for South Beach. He was kicked out of Abaco by the residents following the disastrous piss-poor handling of Hurricane Dorian. Low line South Beach yinner know what to do! KEEP HIM OUT!

Debra Moxey-Rolle, will stand in the Exumas and Ragged Island.

The Party has avoided naming the Killarney seat as Hubert Minnis and his Association kicks off community campaigns for the upcoming Elections as early as this Friday.

Shanendore Cartwright will flatly reject any nomination for St Barnabas where incoming MP Minister Michael Halkitis shall deliver the 3:1 cut-yinner-know-what on whoever the FNM sends that way!

We report yinner decide!