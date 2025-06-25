Killarney MP Dr Minnis not named in first list of FNM Candidates as PM Philip Davis (da KC) is polishing his election bell!

PM Davis powerful June 6th Election Campaign Kick-off has shocked FNM spectators – and BBB Analytics shows already a 3:1 victory for the PLP!

FNM Headquarters on Mackey Street.

NASSAU| Their lips are sealed tonight and there is dead silence over the FNM on the list of persons to be named as candidates for the Free National Movement in the upcoming General Elections.

The Party promised that it will announce the names of a first slate of potential candidates for the upcoming General Elections which is only months away.

We understand the MP for Killarney Dr. Hubert Minnis, former PM and leader of the FNM will not make the list of nominees. That’s all we know from what is said will be announced on Thursday at the FNM Mackey Street Headquarters.

Now this is interesting because the former PM and his entire Killarney Constituency Association has gone on record stating that he will run in the next election; just short of confirming if he will be under an FNM banner.

Tall pressure fell on the FNM on Monday evening as Prime Minister Philip Davis KC unleashed the first Brave Wave of a powerful Gold Rush Tsunami event in Seabreeze at the Eastern Regional Linkup Rally. Hundreds showed up in party colours to begin rally events across the country.

The organized powerful display of the PLP proved that Davis has his hands already on his election bell. As mama dem will say, “THIS GA BE GOOD!”

Data already coming in from BBB Analytics confirm that if elections were held today the Davis Government will be returned to office beating out its nearest opposition 3:1.

BP held a mini-rally inside a eatery in western New Providence on Wednesday, and the crowd there begin shouting “TWO STRAIGHT: as we drove home the point that Davis Government must be delivered a second term for the Bahamian people!

We report yinner decide!