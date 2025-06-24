Bahamas Press reports the passing of ‘Cisco Kid’ Keith DeCosta

The MP for EAST STREET and Shadow Minister of Small Affairs and Information Keith DeCosta aka ‘Cisco Kid’ passes

‘Cisco Kid’ Keith DeCosta

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the sudden passing today of ‘Cisco Kid’ Keith DeCosta.

Decosta reportedly passed away early this morning after leaving his home on East Hill Street near the Police Headquarters in that area. It was reported that ‘Cisco Kid’ was headed out when he collapsed and presented unconscious. He was later pronounced dead.

The Bahamas has lost a powerful ground man who knew and loved his Centreville community. ‘Cisco Kid’ had a story for every event, every season and every chapter of his life and that of the country. He knew almost everyone. I loved his stories of his days playing basketball all with the roller coaster twists and thrill of storytelling. He always had a punchline.

‘Cisco Kid’ was a PLP – A HARDCORE TO THE HEART AND SOUL TYPE PLP!

And he was a believer in Jesus Christ. Some forget ‘Cisco KID’ was in the Choir of the Voice of Deliverance back in the day. He was an Anglican (in several parishes) and, at the same time, he was a Baptist and sat like a son under the Rev. Dr. R E Cooper Jr.

He was a regular at a popular Sunday dining hall in the afternoons and there he would move around the dinner hall to greet everyone he knew like the people’s politician he was. He was once presented as the MP of East Street and the Shadow Minister of Small Affairs and Information.

When ‘Cisco Kid’ would see this writer in the dinner hall he would stop, pulling up a chair – forget he came to eat. Forget the guests he came with and walked down memory lane reminiscing on the days of politics, church, sports and school. He had much history, information, life-long lessons and much wisdom to share.

‘Cisco Kid’ Loved People. He loved work and served two former Cabinet Ministers well right up to the time of his sudden passing and if the truth be told he knew how to solve the may problems happening on the ground.

He was an avid Junkanooer and his beloved Saxons Superstars parachuted his imagination into another world of storytelling. He was a happy HAPPY SOUL who passed our way.

We at BP are sadden by the passing of our friend and brother; particularly on this day the Feast of John The Baptist the patron saint of the Diocese of Nassau. You have returned to your Creator, Master and KING!

May the angels lead you into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome you and take you to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem – MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE.