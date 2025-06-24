PM DAVIS confirms his gov’t was elected to deliver – not to stall, not to delay, not to make excuses!

DAVIS: We cannot let anyone slow down this progress

NASSAU| Addressing hundreds of Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) supporters last night, Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis said his administration has more work to do before the next election and warned civil servants not to slow down the progress his government wants to make.

“I am fully prepared to move anyone or send home anyone who isn’t getting the Bahamian people’s work done,” said Davis at a PLP rally at Charles Carter Park in Seabreeze Estates, New Providence.

“This government was elected to deliver – not to stall, not to delay, not to make excuses.

“I told one fella straight: if you miss that deadline, I want your resignation letter on my desk. And let me tell you, that letter is on my desk because we are not here to collect titles; we are here to serve. And if you can’t keep pace with the people’s expectations, then step aside and let someone else carry the weight.”

The prime minister said the party is focused on 2026 and delivering all it can in the meantime.

“My brothers and sisters, we cannot let anyone slow down this progress,” Davis said.

“Not now. Not after everything we’ve fought to rebuild. Not after everything we’ve already started.

“This ain’t the time for files to be sitting on desks gathering dust.

“This ain’t the time for applications to be stuck in someone’s in-tray while Bahamians wait for answers.

“And let me say it straight — my administration has to deliver. The Bahamian people didn’t send us here to look busy. They sent us here to get things done.

“So, if you’re in the public service and you holding up progress, I want you to hear me loud and clear: Brave say take them files off them desks, and let’s deliver for the people of The Bahamas.”

Davis said too many people show up at government offices and get the “runaround”.

“If a Bahamian is waiting on land, move the file,” Davis said.

“If a Bahamian is waiting on housing, move the file. If a small business is waiting on support, move the file. If there’s a project ready to go, get it moving.

“No excuses. No delays. No stalling. We owe the people progress, not stalled paperwork.

“I want you all to hear me. I want you all to listen. Too many times, our people walk into government offices and get the same story: ‘Come back next week. Wait on the next person. Check back after we process it.’

“That has to stop. Stop giving the people the runaround. The small issues shouldn’t have to come to Brave to solve.

“Bahamians ain’t asking for no special favor, they asking for fairness.”

The prime minister said people are tired of talk and ready for action.

“… We don’t work for ourselves,” he said. “We work for the people of The Bahamas.”

Davis did note that public servants “keep the country going” and that is why his government “showed up” for them.

He pointed to the 56 industrial agreements his government signed with unions. He said his administration carried out hundreds of promotions and paid civil servants what they were owed.

“At the end of this month, 2,400 public servants will see a raise,” he said.

“In September, thousands more will follow. For the first time in history, every single public servant will have government-backed health insurance. This is not talk.

“This is not a photo op. This is real delivery for real people.

“If you work hard, we got your back.”