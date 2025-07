Exuma Volunteer Fire Brigade tackles fire.

DPM Chester COOPER: Grateful for the swift response of the Exuma Volunteer Fire Brigade to a house fire today in Harts, Exuma.

Thanks to their efforts – and the support of community volunteers – the home was saved, though the garage was lost.

Proud of the teamwork and courage shown by our local heroes.

Exumians continue the proud tradition of supporting and looking out for each other! #ExumaStrong