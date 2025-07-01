The $165m Royal Beach Club Paradise Island project set to transform the lives of thousands of Bahamians for the better!

Royal Caribbean Club Paradise Island set to open in December.

NASSAU| With a $165 million development project geared towards delivering greater tourism growth for Bahamians, the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island project is set to transform the lives of the scores of Bahamians.

We at BP have been steadily anticipating this grand project now underway, set to present greater growth for the country when it opens this coming December.

Now, as this progress comes for Bahamians, the usual negative spectators to our progress have shown their ugly heads. One guy who goes by the name Toby who comes with a half baked British accent wanted this land for himself.

No one knows how he sought to get the property, but we know at one time he was collaborating with a sitting FNM MP. Perhaps together they were attempting to squat on Bahamian Crown Land.

The Davis Government quickly moved into government, negotiated a deal for the development. Davis helped organize a public-private partnership agreement where Bahamians can own up to 49% equity in the project, and local businesses will manage much of its operations, creating new opportunities and scores of new jobs for the citizens of the Bahamas!

At the early stages of the project Davis even sought to carve in a piece for Toby, but he wanted more and, from the looks of things, is bitter for not taking all for himself.

We at BP wonder where these people come from? (THE LIKES OF TOBY?) You just show back up in the Bahamas, with little to no money to do anything, claim land you didn’t own and now seek to stop, block or badmouth a project geared towards benefitting Bahamians?

I keep telling our people to … WATCH THESE SUSPECTS WHO COME AROUND HERE TO BLOCK BAHAMIANS (TOBY DEM)!

DEY HATE US!

We report yinner decide!