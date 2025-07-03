Flag Raising Ceremony held in Grand Bahama as part of 52nd Independence celebration

Bahamians gathered on the grounds of the Harold DeGregory Complex on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 to attend the Flag Raising Ceremony carried out by the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defence Force as part of celebrations for the 52nd anniversary of The Bahamas’ independence.

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — A Flag Raising Ceremony was held on the grounds of the Harold DeGregory Complex on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 to mark the country’s 52nd Independence.

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry for Grand Bahama Kingsley Smith, while bringing remarks, noted that the occasion paid homage to our collective strength, shared purpose and enduring commitment to each other as Bahamians.

“As we celebrate our 52nd anniversary of our independence under the theme, ‘Together We Rise,’ let us remember that those core values and that decisive moment in history are a living testament to the ideals that bind us as one people united in love and service,” he said.

Smith said it was a time for us to reflect on the historic moment when the Bahamian Flag was hoisted toward the midnight sky on July 10, 1973 to mark the beginning of a new era in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

The flag raising ceremony was to be a symbol not only of our sovereignty, he added, but of our shared purpose, celebrating the strength, spirit and soul of a resilient people who have journeyed together and who continue to rise together.

“Grand Bahama has faced its share of challenges. We have weathered storms, rebuilt lives and have continuously shown the world what determination, innovation and community look like in action,” he said.

“From our young people who excel in academics, athletics, the arts and entrepreneurship, to every worker and elder who has laid the foundations of our communities, you are the lifeblood of Grand Bahama Island, you are the reason we continue to rise. Through unity and determination, we are rebuilding stronger, dreaming bigger and forging a brighter future for generations to come.”

Smith encouraged a continued collaboration between the government, the private sector, civil society and every citizen to uplift the communities, protect our Bahamian heritage, progress the island of Grand Bahama and shape the nation.

Attendees were treated to a cultural selection by the Bahamas Dance Theatre, entertainment by the Deep South Island Boys and spoken word by Peter Gray, who recited the March On poem authored by the late Gea Pierre.