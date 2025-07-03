GG Pratt and PM Davis celebrates the 249th Independence of The United States of America

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The US Embassy celebrated the 249th Independence Anniversary of the United States of America with a reception under the theme, ‘Celebrating Our Shared Prosperity,’ July 2, 2025 at John Watling’s Distillery at Buena Vista Estate, Delancy Street.

The celebration, in anticipation of the ‘4th of July’ historical day, was hosted by US Charge d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish, and attended by senior US and Bahamas government officials, notably the Governor General, HE the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt, and Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis.

END – Below are PM Davis remarks

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good evening.

It is an honour to stand with you today as you commemorate the 249th anniversary of the birth of a great nation — the United States of America.

Two hundred and forty-nine years of resilience.

Of revolution and reinvention.

Of dreaming boldly, and pushing ever forward.

From thirteen colonies to fifty states.

From a declaration signed in ink, to ideals etched in the global consciousness.

Yours is a story of courage, struggle, innovation, and relentless pursuit of liberty.

Tonight, we in The Bahamas join our voices in celebration with you. We offer congratulations not only on this milestone, but on your enduring commitment to the principle that true progress means shared prosperity — within your borders and beyond.

The bond between our two nations runs deeper than proximity.

It is historic.

It is personal.

It is strategic.

From the earliest days of Bahamian and American contact — whether through trade, migration, or shared challenges — our histories have been intricately entwined.

Histories formally cemented in 1973 with the forging of diplomatic ties between our two nations.

Today, that bond is strengthened through robust trade relationships, joint ventures in renewable energy and an enduring commitment to regional security and development.

Together, we respond to the challenges of climate change.

Together, we advance the cause of democracy and good governance.

Together, we navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving world.

The United States has long demonstrated that true leadership means creating pathways for others to prosper.

And The Bahamas, your close and steadfast neighbour, continues to grow alongside you. Proof that when nations invest in each other’s success, shared prosperity is inevitable.

As friends.

As partners.

As you count down to 250 years of independence — I trust you will continue to draw strength from your founding principles and from the understanding that diversity of thought, background, and opportunity create the strongest foundation for shared success.

And as you do, know that the people of The Bahamas celebrate with you — not as spectators, but as partners who share in the vision of peace, prosperity, and progress.

May your light continue to illuminate pathways to prosperity — for your citizens, for your partners, and for communities around the world who benefit from your commitment to shared success.

So tonight, let us raise our glasses!

To shared prosperity.

To mutual success.

To partnerships that uplift all.

To the United States of America.

Happy Independence Day!