At CAHA conference, DPM Cooper affirms Bahamas commitment to improved regional air connectivity

Deputy PM Chester Cooper

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Bahamas is committed to improving regional air connectivity, which would result in a stronger tourism market and economic integration, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper affirmed as he addressed the 20th Annual Conference of the Caribbean Aviation Handlers Association (CAHA) on Friday, June 27, 2025 at Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island.

The conference was held under the theme: ‘Celebrating in Paradise, Reconnecting the Region.’ It attracted more than100 regional and international aviation stakeholders to discuss safety, efficiency, workforce development, and industry best practices.

CAHA is an association that represents the Ground Handling industry in the Caribbean as the regional arm of the International Aviation Handlers Association. It provides a forum for aviation ground handlers within the Caribbean to solve common problems while promoting the safe development of civil aviation.

The Caribbean Aviation Handlers Association was established to provide a forum to solve common problems, communicate concerns, establish common positions on issues and work towards the further development of civil aviation.

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper said he was pleased to welcome CAHA as it held its 20th Anniversary in The Bahamas. And, he applauded them for providing a forum for aviation ground handlers within the Caribbean to solve common problems while promoting the safe development of aviation.

He also admitted that these are all familiar themes that resonated deeply with The Bahamas, as evidenced among the key components of the historic National Aviation Strategic Plan.

“The Bahamas is committed to Regional Partnerships and strategic engagement as we drive financial resilience and operational efficiency, develop human capital, accelerate economic growth, strengthen safety and security systems and advance sustainability with an end goal of accelerating economic growth across our region,” he said.

Mr. Cooper also underscored the conviction that aircraft handlers are crucial in the Caribbean for ensuring the smooth and safe operation of airports and aircraft.

“You are charged with providing essential ground handling services, including passenger and cargo handling, ramp operations, and security, contributing to a positive travel experience for passengers and efficient operations for airlines,” he said.



Mr. Cooper also stressed that regional handlers must subscribe to the mantra that, “We never get a second chance to leave a good first impression,” as the first interaction with ground staff often sets the tone for an entire trip.

He regarded aviation as the lifeblood of Caribbean tourism, contributing significantly to overall GDP, and supporting related businesses like hotels and tour operators.

“I believe that we can all agree that the Caribbean, as a whole, relies heavily on tourism; and efficient airport operations are crucial for attracting and retaining visitors through enabling the flow of tourists,” Deputy Prime Minister Cooper said.