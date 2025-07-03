PM Davis celebrate Bahamians at 2025 King’s New Year Investiture and Conferment Ceremony

Government House

Your Excellency, honourees, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen:

Good morning.

Today, we gather within the hallowed halls of Government House to celebrate service — not only the kind that moves headlines, but the quiet, enduring, relentless kind that changes lives.

We are here to honour five remarkable Bahamians. Citizens who have, through dedication and sacrifice, left a mark on our national story. Their paths may differ. But their purpose is the same. They have all committed, in their own way, to building a better Bahamas.

I wish to thank Her Excellency, the Most Honourable Dame Cynthia Pratt, for hosting this dignified occasion. And for preserving the spirit of gratitude and recognition at the heart of our national life.

To Mr. Demetrious George Mosko, OBE — we salute your unwavering commitment to the advancement of aviation and tourism. Your legacy in the skies has brought our islands closer, and our people greater opportunity.

To Reverend Diana E. Francis, MBE — your ministry has not only uplifted souls, it has strengthened communities. With compassion as your compass, you have positioned your God-ordained purpose as a top priority in your ministry and in your life.

Bishop Godfrey Randolph Williams, MBE — thank you for your decades of spiritual leadership, for guiding so many with wisdom, and for championing moral clarity in uncertain times.

To Bishop Hensel Ruthnell Kemp, BEM — you have ministered across generations. Your work has echoed beyond the pulpit into the very heart of civic life.

And to Dr. Inez Rolle, BEM — your lifelong devotion to education, public health, and community advocacy reminds us that true nation-building begins with commitment and courage.

Each of you, in your own right, is a pillar in our nation’s foundation. You have lived lives of purpose, not for applause, but for impact.

Today, we all pause from our own agendas and priorities to say thank you.

These honours — bestowed by the King and conferred in this historic space — are not simply accolades. They are affirmations of character, legacy, and enduring national value.

May this moment inspire us all to live with greater intention, to serve where we stand, and to recognise that one voice, one act of kindness, and one life lived in service — can make all the difference.

On behalf of the Government and people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, I extend heartfelt congratulations to our honourees.

May your examples continue to light the way.

Thank you, and may God bless you all.