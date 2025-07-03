Chinese Embassy Nassau donates assistive devices to the National Commission for Persons with Disability

Hon. Myles LaRoda, Mrs Ann Marie Davis (wife of the PM) and Ambassador Her Excellency Yan Jiarong on hand for the transfer of the items.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Officials of the Chinese Embassy, Nassau, led by Ambassador, Her Excellency Yan Jiarong, recently donated 7 wheelchairs, 14 walking canes, and 10 walkers to the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, marking the fourth consecutive year the Chinese Embassy has made a similar donation of assistive devices to the National Commission.

The donation was made in partnership with the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister and collaboration of the Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting. Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, the Hon. Myles LaRoda, accepted on behalf of the National Commission. Minister LaRoda has remit for the community of Persons with Disabilities. Mrs. Ann-Marie Davis, Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, attended the Handover Ceremony.

Assistive devices/technology are crucial for persons with disabilities as they enhance independence, participation, and overall well-being, by enabling individuals to perform daily tasks, access education and employment, and engage in community life, ultimately promoting inclusion and a higher quality of life. In short, assistive devices are not just tools, but rather instruments that empower individuals with disabilities to live fulfilling lives, participate fully in society, and reach their full potential.

Minister LaRoda applauded the collaboration that resulted in the donation, adding that ensuring accessibility for persons with disabilities is essential in creating equitable environments where everyone can participate fully and independently.

“We are most grateful (as) just about every week there is a request from different segments of society for assistance,” Minister LaRoda said. “Assistive devices such as walkers, walking canes and wheelchairs, give members of the disabled community the freedom to move about. I thank the Chinese Embassy and the citizens of the People’s Republic of China for their continued contributions to the most vulnerable of our society. I thank Mrs. Davis for championing their cause, and further take this opportunity to encourage other countries, NGOs and companies to partner with the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister and Social Services — in particular the NCPD — to make their lives more enjoyable, to give them more freedom and for them to feel that they are a functioning part of our society. Accessibility is not only beneficial for those with disabilities; it enriches the experience for everyone, fostering a more inclusive society.”

Minister LaRoda took the opportunity to once again appeal to persons across the country to register their loved ones with disabilities with the NCPD and its Secretariat. He said global statistics indicate that 16 percent of a country’s population live with a disability.

“Which means that we should have about 64,000 Bahamians with some form of disability, (but) we are at just over 2,200 in terms of our registered numbers and so we have a far way to go. Every opportunity I get I like to stress that it is very important for us to realize the true numbers of persons in this country living with disabilities,” Mr. LaRoda added.

Mrs. Davis said the handover symbolized more than material contributions, but is a reminder that accessibility remains a cornerstone of inclusion, and of the importance of collective efforts to create a world where everyone has equal opportunities to thrive for causes that elevate humanity.

“They are a beacon of hope and a tangible representation of commitments to enable persons with disabilities to live with dignity and opportunity. In this act of giving, the Chinese Embassy and the Office of the Spouse reaffirm their dedication to the principles of equity and the universal right to access resources that facilitate growth, development, and well-being.

“Persons with disabilities are an integral part of our communities. They contribute to our societies in multifaceted ways, and it is our moral obligation to create environments that are accessible, supportive, and inclusive. The supplies donated today will strengthen the Commission’s ability to fulfill its mandate and meet the needs of those it serves, furthering the cause of empowerment and inclusion. Let us remember that accessibility remains a cornerstone of inclusivity. This handover ceremony serves to reinforce not only the Commission’s mission but also the broader societal commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind,” Mrs. Davis added.

Ambassador Yan said the donation was in tandem with the “shared commitment” China and The Bahamas attach to the development and protection of persons with disabilities. China has a disabled population of 85 million persons out of a general population of 1.4 billion persons.

“It is heartening always to see the strong commitment of Mrs. Davis, the ministry and the Department of Social Services to empowering persons with disabilities. Your efforts to train and mentor disabled entrepreneurs and also your collaboration with (the Disaster Risk Management Authority) to ensure safety, all of these efforts are highly appreciated and commended.

“This year marks the fourth consecutive year for the Chinese Embassy to make such a donation to the Commission and we will continue to do so. As we hand over today’s supplies, let us together reaffirm our shared commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of all persons with disabilities. China stands ready to work with The Bahamas and other global partners to build a community with a shared community for mankind. This community is the kind of community that upholds inclusion, respect and dignity for all.”