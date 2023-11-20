Bimini roadworks: Part of focus on Family Island development

Works Minister Clay Sweeting.

NORTH BIMINI, The Bahamas – The recent contract signing for roadworks to be conducted in north and south Bimini was a further indication of the importance the Davis Administration has placed on the remainder of The Bahamas undergoing the requisite infrastructural upgrades as in the capital.

Senior government officials from the Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs, signed a $2,819,713 Roadworks Contract (Friday, November 17, 2023) for north and south Bimini, that will include Buccaneers Subdivision. Knowles Construction and Development Company Ltd. are the contractors.

Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs, the Hon. Clay Sweeting, said the Bimini roadworks are a result of: “Focused and advanced planning.”

“In December of 2022, Knowles Construction and Development Company Ltd., completed the runway at South Bimini airport. Upon completion of the project, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip E. Davis, K.C., implored Mr. Emile Knowles to leave his asphalt plant in Bimini in anticipation of the execution of these roadworks.

“That was focused and advanced planning,” Mr. Sweeting said.

Mr. Sweeting said the Administration further understands the important roles the Family Islands play as “highly sought after travel destinations.”

“Our islands are highly sought after travel destinations and we must ensure that not only the visitors to our shores, both domestic and international, are comfortable on our islands, but that the residents living in each and every island have a home that is conducive to proper infrastructure, amenities, and opportunities of gainful employment and entrepreneurship.

“I have said on numerous occasions that having a Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and myself, as Members of Parliament, we understand firsthand how important it is for the rest of the Bahamas to undergo infrastructural upgrades as in the capital. Under this portfolio, I am committed to ensuring that development takes place throughout the entire country and especially, in our Family Islands.”

Minister Sweeting said his ministry is committed to rolling out a number of other capital initiatives throughout the Family Islands.

“Approximately 9 weeks ago, by request of the Honourable Prime Minister, I took up office at the Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs. This ministerial portfolio touches the lives of everyone throughout the archipelago. Knowing that this ministry is vitally important to the productivity of the nation, I knew and understood that right off the bat we would have a lot of heavy lifting ahead of us. As you can see, Works is already Working for you.

“Last weekend, I had the opportunity to bring remarks, at which time I made it abundantly clear that this Davis/Cooper administration is focused on the development of The Family Islands and under my tenure at the Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs I expect to also place considerable focus on the development of all Family islands to the best of my ability and resources.

“Today we are pleased to sign this contract with Knowles Construction to rebuild the roads on both South and North Bimini. I hope to be in Andros soon, Eleuthera and Long Island to follow suit,” Minister Sweeting added. (BIS Photo/Ulric Woodside)