50th Independence Anniversary Logo Launched…

Prime Minister Davis

What a proud evening of celebration to begin our golden anniversary! The unveiling of The Bahamas’ 50th Anniversary of Independence logo and theme was a joyous occasion that featured dancing, song, artistry, and patriotism.

Congratulations are extended to Devante Butler, Durrell Williams and Kerstin Pinder for their combined efforts in the creation of the branding of the celebrations!

Let’s rejoice, think, and consider what we can accomplish in the following 50 years as this moment was not guaranteed but earned.

One Nation. Our Legacy. Our Future!