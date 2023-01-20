CHIEF JUSTICE ANNOUNCES New Judicial Appointments…

Mr. Gregory Moss, Miss Simone Fitzcharles, Mrs. Carla Card-Stubbs, Mr. Franklyn Williams KC and Mrs. Cynthia Vera Hope Strachan will be appointed Justices of the Supreme Court.

Mr Franklyn Williams KC, HE Hope Strachan and Mr Gregory Moss.

STATEMENT| In October of 2022, the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) conducted an open recruitment exercise seeking to fill the vacancies created by the retirement of Sr. Justice Estelle Gray-Evans, Justice Ruth Bowe-Darville and former Chief Justice Sir Brian Moree Kt. KC.

The exercise also contemplated the expected vacancies which will arise as a result of the pending retirement of Justice G. Dianne Stewart and Sr. Justice Indra Charles.

The advertisement process drew considerable interest, both locally and abroad. Following the process, the JLSC has recommended to the Governor General the appointment of Mr. Gregory Moss, Miss Simone Fitzcharles, Mrs. Carla Card-Stubbs, Mr. Franklyn Williams KC and Mrs. Cynthia Vera Hope Strachan as Justices of the Supreme Court.

Mr. Gregory K. Moss has been practicing for over 30 years, principally, on the Island of Grand Bahama. He is a graduate of the University of the West Indies and the Norman Manley Law School.

Mr. Moss has had partnerships with two of the leading law firms in The Bahamas prior to establishing his own law firm at Moss & Associates.

Mr. Moss has acted as a Stipendiary and Circuit Magistrate in New Providence from 1994-1995 and has considerable experience in civil and commercial litigation.

Mr. Moss is expected to assume office on May 1, 2023. It is intended to assign him to the Northern Region of the Court.

Miss Simone Fitzcharles has almost 30 years of legal practice. She is a graduate of the University of the West Indies and the Sir Hugh Wooding Law School. She is a certified commercial mediator.

Miss Fitzcharles has considerable experience in civil and commercial litigation having served as a litigation partner in a leading law firm for 20 years.

Miss Fitzcharles wrote the Bahamian Chapter in the text, Asset Tracing and Recovery Review. A substantive Vice- President of the Industrial Tribunal, Miss Fitzcharles is presently acting as a Justice of the Supreme Court.

She is expected to assume office, substantively, on 1 February 2023. It is intended to assign her to the Commercial Division and the Common Law & Equity Division of the Court.

Mrs. Carla Card-Stubbs also has almost 30 years of legal practice. She is a graduate of the University of the West Indies and the Norman Manley Law School and holds a LLM in International Business from the University of Liverpool.

Mrs. Card-Stubbs is presently acting as a Justice of the Supreme Court. Prior to that appointment she had a distinguished career in academia with the Council of Legal Education.

She has served as a Deputy Registrar in Jamaica, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the British Virgin Islands, as a Senior Crown Counsel with the Attorney General’s Office in the British Virgin Islands and as a Magistrate in the British Virgin Islands.

Mrs. Card-Stubbs is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. She is expected to assume office, substantively, on 1 February 2023. It is intended to assign her to the Public Law Division and the Common Law & Equity Division of the Court.

Mr. Franklyn Williams KC has also been practicing for over 30 years, primarily at the public bar. He is a graduate of the University of the West Indies and the Norman Manley Law School and holds a LLM from the University of Durham.

Presently the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, he is a former Deputy Chief Magistrate. Mr. Williams had considerable experience at the public bar, in both the Criminal and Civil Divisions resulting in him being the first silk in The Bahamas to be appointed from the public bar.

Mr. Williams has acted as Director of Public Prosecutions. Mr. Williams is expected to assume office on February 1, 2023. It is intended to assign him to the Criminal Division of the Court.

Mrs. C.V. Hope Strachan has been practicing for over 30 years. A graduate of the University of London she was called to the English Bar by the Honourable Society of the Middle Temple.

She has considerable experience in family law as well as civil and criminal litigation and is currently the principal of CV Hope Strachan & Co.

She has acted as a Stipendiary and Circuit Magistrate on numerous occasions between 1992 and 2007.

Mrs. Strachan is expected to assume office on 1 March 2023. It is intended to assign her to the Family Division of the Court.

Sir Ian R. Winder, Kt.

Chairman

The Judicial and Legal Service Commission