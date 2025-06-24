Hon. Philip Edward Brave Davis Prime Minister and Leader of theProgressive Liberal Party

June 23rd, 2025

PLPs,

Look at what we’ve built together.

In just almost four years, we didn’t just make promises — we made progress.

When we came in, the country was on shaky ground. Bills were high. Trust was low. Bahamians

were tired of talk and ready for action.

And together, we got to work.

We lowered VAT from 12% to 10%.

We brought relief to your grocery bill.

We raised the minimum wage.

We got people back to work.

We invested in housing.

We are building new airports.

We have fed over one million free breakfasts to preschool children.

We have delivered more than 50 union agreements.

We gave power back to taxi drivers.

We helped families keep the lights on. More than 66,000 Bahamians have light bills less than

200 dollars.

We put thousands of young people into training and apprenticeships.

That’s real work.

That’s real delivery.

That’s PLP governance.

We’re not finished.

We’ve done a lot. But there’s a lot more to do.

There are more families to lift. More homes to build. More jobs to create. More bills to bring

down. More Bahamians who need to know their government is fighting for them.

This is no time to ease up. This is the time to lock in.

Because for the rest of this term is about pushing harder, delivering faster, and reaching further.

We’ve laid the foundation. But now we build the future.

PLPs—

One of the greatest strengths of any leader is the team they lead. And tonight, I want to lift up

some of the people who’ve been carrying the weight with me.

I’m proud to lead a team that’s not just talking—they’re delivering.

Leslia Miller-Brice is a tireless fighter for families, women, and the people of Seabreeze —

always present, always pushing, always standing up for those who need a voice.

Jobeth Coleby-Davis is fearless — bringing light bills down, reconnecting families, and fixing a

broken taxi plate system that others ignored for decades.

Zane Lightbourne is steady, dependable, and focused.

And Fred Mitchell?

Our Chairman is the anchor—loyal, disciplined, and always ready to defend the PLP, the truth,

and the mission. This is the team in the east moving the country forward — and I am proud to

stand with every one of them.

PLPs—

Let me talk to the public servants tonight—the workers who keep this country going.

This PLP government didn’t forget you. We showed up for you.

We cleaned up a mess the FNM left sitting for years—over 1,000 promotion files stuck,

ignored, collecting dust. We moved them. We cleared them. We made it right.

We gave the first full promotional exercise in more than eight years! Over 1,100 clerical staff

finally got what they were owed — and that’s $18 million in people’s pockets! Not promises —

paychecks.

And we didn’t stop there.

We promoted over 3,500 public servants in just three years — because we don’t believe in

people working 15, 20 years with no movement.

We brought in new blood – over 2,000 young Bahamians under 35.

And when it comes to labour? Let’s get it straight — the FNM signed zero agreements. Zero.

Not one.

This PLP government?

We’ve signed 56!

Teachers. Nurses. Police. Defence Force. Immigration. Prison officers. We delivered.

That’s over $40 million in the hands of working people—helping pay mortgages, feed families,

send kids to school, and build dignity.

And we ain’t done.

At the end of this month, 2,400 public servants will see a raise.

In September, thousands more will follow.

For the first time in history, every single public servant will have government-backed health

insurance.

This is not talk.

This is not a photo op.

This is real delivery—for real people.

If you work hard, we got your back.

That’s what PLP governance looks like.

My brothers and sisters—

We cannot let anyone slow down this progress. Not now. Not after everything we’ve fought to

rebuild. Not after everything we’ve already started.

This ain’t the time for files to be sitting on desks gathering dust.

This ain’t the time for applications to be stuck in someone’s in-tray while Bahamians wait for

answers.

And let me say it straight — my administration has to deliver. The Bahamian people didn’t send

us here to look busy. They sent us here to get things done.

So if you’re in the public service and you holding up progress, I want you to hear me loud and

clear:

Brave say take them files off them desks — and let’s deliver for the people of The Bahamas!

I am fully prepared to move anyone or send home anyone who isn’t getting the Bahamian

people’s work done. This government was elected to deliver — not to stall, not to delay, not to

make excuses. I told one fella straight: if you miss that deadline, I want your resignation letter

on my desk. And let me tell you — that letter is on my desk. Because we are not here to collect

titles — we are here to serve. And if you can’t keep pace with the people’s expectations, then

step aside and let someone else carry the weight.

If a Bahamian is waiting on land, move the file.

If a Bahamian is waiting on housing, move the file.

If a small business is waiting on support, move the file.

If there’s a project ready to go — get it moving!

No excuses. No delays. No stalling. We owe the people progress — not stalled paperwork.

I want Y’ALL to hear me. I want y’all to listen.

Too many times, our people walk into government offices and get the same story:

“Come back next week.”

“Wait on the next person.”

“Check back after we process it.”

That has to stop.

Stop giving the people the runaround. The small issues shouldn’t have to come to Brave to

solve.

Bahamians ain’t asking for no special favour, they asking for fairness.

They asking for what they’re entitled to.

And I tell my colleagues around the Cabinet table every week — don’t invite me to no building

opening unless we making sure what happening inside that building is real delivery.

I don’t care how nice the ribbon looks, or how shiny the plaque is — if people inside can’t get

what they came for, it ain’t progress.

This administration has to deliver.

The time for “soon come” and “check back” is over.

The people tired of talking. They ready for action.

So I will say it again to everyone in public service — if a file’s on your desk, move it. If a

decision is sitting in your inbox, make it.

Because we don’t work for ourselves—we work for the people of The Bahamas.

And tonight, I want the message to be clear: Brave say — stop giving the people the

runaround. Deliver.

That’s how we show respect. That’s how we keep trust.

That’s how we govern like we mean it.

We came to work.

PLPs —

That’s what this next chapter is all about.

I want the child in Cat Island, Rum Cay & San Salvador — the one with talent, curiosity, and big

dreams—to know that they don’t have to leave home, or leave The Bahamas, to find

opportunity.

We’re building the kind of country where that child can grow up, get trained, get support, and

find a future right here.

I want the young man in Kemp’s Bay, who’s good with his hands, to be able to learn a trade,

open a business, and create jobs — not just survive, but succeed.

I want the single mother, trying to raise her children while managing high costs, to see her

government not as a stranger, but as a partner. A partner doing everything possible to bring

prices down, increasing access to healthcare, and making life a little less heavy.

That’s why we in this. That’s why we pushing so hard.

Because for too long, success in this country depended on who you knew, where you born, or

who could make a call for you.

But under this PLP government, we changing that.

We making sure hard work means something.

We making sure if you put your best foot forward, you get your shot.

Not just in Nassau. Not just for the well-connected. But in every island, for every Bahamian.

So when they ask what this government is about, tell them straight: we are building a country

that works for the people who built this country.

From the ground up. Island by island. Story by story.

PLPs,

Now let’s talk about the man who wants to lead this country — Michael Pintard.

Now I don’t make it personal, but let’s be real: leadership requires a record. And I simply asked

a fair question: What has he done?

And you know what happened? He got sensitive.

The Man nearly had a meltdown just because someone asked for his résumé.

Instead of answering, instead of laying out his accomplishments, he tried to hide behind other

people.

He lied and say I don’t support Bahamian artists — as if that would distract us from the fact that

he has nothing to show. The man lied and say I don’t support the orange economy. I am using

the word “lie” intentionally because anyone who don’t tell the truth is a liar.

It was our administration that gave the Dundas its first-ever government subvention. And we’ve

committed to fund it annually.

As Minister of Culture, he barely met with them, let alone provided any support.

We are also establishing CAPAS, the Creative & Performing Arts School of The Bahamas,

something we’re extremely proud to deliver.

When Pintard was in government, they promised such a school, but didn’t even begin to plan

for one.

Even worse, “Pintard The Creative” and his government, CLOSED the National Dance School.

You can’t lead a country off vibes and rehearsed press conferences.

You need vision. You need courage. You need results.

And he ain’t got none.

Just last week, Pintard jumped to issue a big statement trying to expose the government on a

housing matter.

One problem — he was looking at the wrong company.

Didn’t even do his homework.

Quick to respond, slow to research.

That ain’t leadership—that’s laziness.

And the people of this country are not going to hand over the future of The Bahamas to

someone who can’t even fact-check a press release.

He’s not ready.

He wasn’t ready when they were in office, and he still ain’t ready now.

So the next time you hear him on TV talking slick, just ask him the same question I asked:

“What have you done, Pintard?”

And if he can’t answer it, he don’t deserve the job.

Bahamian people haven’t forgotten what the FNM did to them.

Their record of poor governance and failure is largely the result of incompetence and

mismanagement, but it’s also the result of years and years of infighting, seemingly endless

battles over the leadership.

As their administration was far more concerned with their internal psycho-dramas, than with

good governance.

They came together to win the election, but after that, their dysfunctional internal conflicts got

in the way of them governing.

But the Bahamian people are not asking for a party that can win, they’re asking for a party that

can lead.

If you cannot manage your caucus, how can you manage a country?

If you cannot settle your own internal rules, how can you claim to restore order?

If your own MPs are unsure about your direction, how can you claim to have a national vision?

Even though I have never experienced the kind of challenges he faces, I have some sympathy

with the Leader of the Opposition.

It must be horrendous to stand in front of a team where loyalty is paper-thin, and ruthless

ambition is not-so-quietly boiling underneath the surface.

It must be embarrassing and humiliating to carry the title of leader, while some of your own

MPs openly weigh their options, waiting to see if someone else – someone from your own

party’s past – might be more palatable to the people.

It cannot be easy leading while looking over your shoulder.

It cannot be easy to prepare for the future when you’re being haunted by a past that refuses to

fade.

Say all this not to mock the Opposition, but to remind the country of what’s at stake. These are

serious times which require the attention and efforts of serious people.

Climate change, wars, tariffs, cost of living, crime: these are complex issues requiring focused

attention.

While they debate and argue and row about leadership at their cocktail parties, we are debating

legislation in the chamber.

While they struggle to define their future, we are shaping the nation’s future.

And while they wait for a saviour, we are working – day in and day out – to build the Bahamas

our people deserve

PLPs,

PLPs,

Only we can stop us.

Not Pintard.

Not the FNM.

Only us.

If we stay focused…

If we stay united…

If we deliver on what we promised, we will win.

If we keep putting more people to work…

If we keep reducing light bills…

If we keep creating opportunities for young Bahamians…

If we keep investing in small businesses…

If we keep expanding access to healthcare…

If we keep pushing for Bahamians to get the jobs they’re qualified for…

If we stay on the ground, in the communities, with the people, we will earn that second term.

The only thing that can stop us is if we drop the ball.

But I don’t see that happening.

Because this party has been through too much, fought for too long, and sacrificed too deeply to

let up now.

We’re not tired.

We’re not divided.

We’re not distracted.

We are locked in.

And when the people see the light bill go down, when they see their child in training, when they

see the keys in their hand to their new home, they will remember who showed up for them.

So I’m asking you—let’s stay the course. Let’s finish what we started. Let’s go get that second

term.

Because we’re not done yet. We’re just getting started.

PLPs!

PLPs!

PLPs!

All the way!