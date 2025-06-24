Bahamian-Atlanta Pastor Tracy Griffin Hosts “Queen, Cross Your Legs!” Women’s Gathering June 26–28 in Georgia

Pastor Tracy Griffin

Atlanta, GA… With her annual Women’s Gathering 2025 set to take place in Metro-Atlanta, Bahamian-born Pastor Tracy Griffin is offering no apologies for this year’s theme, “Queens, Cross Your Legs!” Known for her bold and unfiltered approach to ministry, Pastor Tracy says the message is one that speaks directly to the hearts of women in need of truth, healing, and restoration.

“The theme might come across as a bit direct, especially if you’re not familiar with me or my ministry,” said the Kingdom Living Ministries International co-founder. “But I’m believing this two-night and one-morning experience will be powerful. Women will come, hear from other women in ministry, and leave with spiritual and personal tools they can use in their everyday lives.”

The evening sessions are set for Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., with a morning session on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Griffin will be joined by Prophetess Darlene Whitfield of Maryland, Pastor Angela Smith of Illinois, and Psalmist Jaynell Drayton of Georgia.

Born in The Bahamas, Pastor Griffin spent her childhood between New Providence and Miami, Florida. She later resided in Florida with her husband, Bishop Dotson Griffin, and their children before relocating to Atlanta, Georgia. She was officially ordained into ministry in September 2010.

“I speak to women on all levels—especially through the hair and beauty industry, in professional circles, and within spiritual networks,” Pastor Tracy said. “So many women are saying things that go deeper than just ‘pray for me.’ They want something real. This gathering is for the woman who’s forgotten her worth, dimmed her light, or given too much of herself away. ‘Queens, Cross Your Legs!’ isn’t only about abstaining—it’s about realigning, reclaiming what’s been lost, and protecting what’s sacred.”

She added, “The women who attend aren’t just guests—they’re vessels. They carry fire, wisdom, compassion, and something special that will stir the hearts and destinies of everyone in the room.”

This free event will be held at 500 W. Lanier Ave., Suite 704, Fayetteville, GA, and will also stream live via Zoom for women tuning in from The Bahamas and around the globe.

RSVP by texting 770-866-7303 or emailing minkingdomliving5@gmail.com.