Aliv takes broadcasting rights to the 50th CARIFTA Games as the Bahamas’ display of sports power and culture comes to the world!

file photo

NASSAU| The Bahamas will come ALIV at the 50th CARIFTA Games this Easter weekend when the number one telephone and cable company in the nation is set to deliver another World Class coverage of the games.

As Aliv delivered spectacular coverage at the Back to Bay Junkanoo Season and blew away spectators with high-quality global coverage, another professionally captured event is about to take place.

Aliv sponsorship as the official Broadcasting Partner for the CARFTA broadcast will showcase the Bahamas once again to the world; with coverage of the games nationwide and regionally through channels across the region.

CARIFTA COMES ALIV!