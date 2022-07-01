Air Ambulance Pilot found dead hanging in a home in the capital – police classified this death as suicide!

Capt Roderick Williams, 54

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting tonight the death by suicide of a local Bahamian pilot in the capital.

BP can confirm police found 54-year-old Roderick Williams a pilot who flew Air Ambulance and worked for Tribune Media Ltd was unresponsive today. His death is classified as a suicide.

Williams was found hanging inside a residence and this is all we know at this time.

Williams started his flying career with Western Air. All we ga say is this – Bahamians do not kill themselves (we scared a blood!),

