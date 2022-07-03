CHIEF JUSTICE Sir Brian M Moree Kt. Q.C to demit office!

Justice Ian Winder

NASSAU| Breaking News coming into Bahamas Press confirms we will soon have a New Chief Justice as Justice Brian Moree is set to demit office.

BP, your most followed news leader which has provided you up-to-the-minute breaking information from around the country is ready to give you more inside your government.

We can tell your beloved Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis Q.C. following consultation with Michael Pintard shall invite the Governor-General of The Bahamas to appoint Decent Justice Ian R. Winder as the country’s next Chief Justice.

We congratulate Justice Winder on his appointment soon to be announced.

We at BP welcome this appointnent and in celebration of loud praises Thank God for His Goodness and Favour over the nation!

We report yinner decide!