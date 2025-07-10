Vision and determination deliver huge longterm opportunities for Bahamians in tourism sector this coming December

Royal Caribbean Paradise Island goes LIVE with its $165m project five month ahead of its opening!

Philip Simon – Royal Beach Club’s president and general manager

Paradise Island| Big progress is headed for the Bahamas’ tourism product as Royal Caribbean Paradise Island is on schedule to open with a boom this coming December.

The $165 million beach project opened bookings for its new beach club experience in The Bahamas, more than five months ahead of the scheduled debut.

The powerful project which will boost tourist arrivals by two million guests and grow the local economy, is displaying strong signs of greater confidence in the Bahamian economy.The Beach Resort when opened will blend local Bahamian culture with a resort-style experience.

The beach club will feature two beaches, three pools, and a mix of entertainment, food, and activities aimed at a wide range of travelers—from families to those seeking a livelier party scene.Bahamian government and Royal Caribbean International: Bahamian ownership will be facilitated through the National Investment Fund, with up to 49% equity participation for Bahamians.

PM Philip Davis KC broke ground for the project back in April 2024. As promised by December 2025 hundreds of Bahamians will enjoy new employment and business opportunities at Royal Caribbean Beach Club.

This is progress!