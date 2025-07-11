PM Davis: New Judicial Complex and High-Medium Security Correctional Facility Groundbreaking is ‘both timely and symbolic’

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis takes part in the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the New Judicial Complex and High-Medium Security Correctional Facility, on July 11, 2025 at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS).

NASSAU, The Bahamas – During his Official Remarks at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the New Judicial Complex and High-Medium Security Correctional Facility, on July 11, 2025, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis stated that it was “both timely and symbolic” that they gathered at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) that day — just one day after celebrating The Bahamas’ 52nd anniversary of independence — to break ground on “a project that speaks directly to the heart of national sovereignty: the administration of justice and the protection of public safety”.

“Through today’s groundbreaking, we are building capacity for justice, safety, and fair outcomes for our people,” Prime Minister Davis said.

He added: “For decades, we have acknowledged the urgent need to modernize and reform our justice and correctional systems. The structures that have stood in place for generations have served us well, but they have also borne the weight of time, and are now unable to meet the demands of an ever-evolving society. That is why we have committed ourselves to addressing existing deficiencies.”

Among those present at the event were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper; Minister of Education, and Technical & Vocational Training the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin; Minister of National Security the Hon. Wayne Munroe and several other Cabinet Ministers; Chief Justice of the Bahamas His Excellency Sir Ian Winder and other members of the Judiciary; Permanent Secretaries; Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister; BDCS Commissioner Doan Cleare and other senior officers; Senior Public Servants; US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish; members of the clergy; and other stakeholders.

Prime Minister Davis noted that the new Judicial Complex and High/Medium Security Correctional Facility that would be built on those grounds was a “bold declaration of my government’s commitment to justice, security, and the dignity of all Bahamians”.

“We’ve heard from the Honourable Chief Justice, who spoke eloquently about what this new judicial complex will mean for the administration of justice,” Prime Minister Davis pointed out.

“Access to modern courtrooms, better technology, and an environment conducive to due process will go a long way toward strengthening the public’s confidence in the legal system,” he added. “This complex will serve as a symbol of transparency and accessible justice.”

Prime Minister Davis said that it would uphold the constitutional rights of every citizen and ensure that justice was neither delayed nor denied.

He said. “The Correctional Facility, designed with both security and rehabilitation in mind, acknowledges a truth no society can afford to ignore: that incarceration must not only punish wrongdoing but must also prepare individuals to re-enter society as productive, reformed citizens. This facility will include spaces for education, vocational training, mental health support, and spiritual development, because when we invest in people, regardless of the mistakes they have made, we ultimately strengthen our society, once that investment is made.”

“The Minister of National Security reminded us that constructing a new facility augurs well for prison reform, and is a crucial step toward transforming our prison system into a truly modern correctional service – one that is secure, humane, and focused on both accountability and rehabilitation,” Prime Minister Davis added. “I want to echo those sentiments and add that the way a nation treats those in custody says a great deal about who we are as a people.

“The correctional facility must be punitive, yes – but also a place where lives are redirected, skills are learnt, and hope is restored.”

Prime Minister Davis stated that the complex and facility were not simply a building project.

“It is a human project,” he said. “One that simultaneously respects the rights of victims to justice, upholds the dignity of the incarcerated, supports the safety of our officers, and honours the expectations of the Bahamian people.”

Prime Minister Davis added that as his Government charted the course for a safer and more just Bahamas, it does so guided by the Five Pillars of its National Crime Prevention Strategy: Prevention, Policing, Prosecution, Punishment, and Rehabilitation

“This project that we have undertaken is a tangible expression of all five pillars,” he said. “So, let this be a legacy moment: one that honours the ideals of our Independence, upholds the rule of law, and points us toward a better, stronger Bahamas.”

Prime Minister Davis thanked the Ministry of National Security, the Office of the Attorney General, the Department of Correctional Services, and “all our partners, local and international, who have helped bring us to this moment”.

He said: “As we break ground today, let us also break with the outdated practices. Let us break the cycle of recidivism. Let us break barriers to access to justice. And let us lay the foundation – not only for these buildings – but for a future grounded in hope and restoration.

“May God bless this project, and may God continue to bless us in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Among those present at the event were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper, Mrs Ann Marie Davis, Prime Minister Philip Davis KC and Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder.

US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish among the guests.