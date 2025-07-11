52nd Independence Anniversary Celebrated at State Reception

Governor-General Dame Cynthia Mother Pratt along with Prime Minister Davis and Mrs Davis, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard and Mrs Pintard, Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder and Mrs Winder and National Independence Secretariat HE Leslia Miller-Brice and Mr. Leander Brice toast to the 52nd Anniversary of the Bahamas!

NASSAU, The Bahamas — A State Reception celebrating the 52nd Anniversary of Bahamas Independence was held on Independence Day, July 10, 2025 at Government House, hosted by Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia A. Pratt.

Officials in attendance were: Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philp Davis and Mrs. Ann Marie Davis; the Hon. Mr. Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder and Lady Winder; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper; Leader of the Opposition the Hon. Michael Pintard and Mrs. Berlice Pintard; Chair of the National Independence Secretariat HE Leslia Miller-Brice and Mr. Leander Brice; Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles; and Commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Floyd Moxey.

In pictures, the Governor General leads the ceremonial Cake-Cutting Ceremony & Toast, and enjoys meeting her guests.

Governor-General Dame Cynthia Mother Pratt along with Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis KC and Mrs Ann Marie Davis at the State Reception for the 52nd Anniversary of Independence at Government House.