Male succumbed to gunshot wounds on Armbrister Street in Fox Hill

Male shot in Fox Hill on Armbrister Street.

NASSAU| Another male has been shot dead tonight climbing the homicide count following a quiet Independence holiday.

Police are wrapping up a homicide investigation at a home in the Fox Hill community where a male has succumbed to gunshot wounds.

Now according to sources the victim was not shoot at the residence where he was found, but died at the home. It is unclear where the shooting actually took place or the circumstances which resulted in the victim being hit. We cannot say if he was shot in a drive-by or if he was in the wrong place of someone’s property and was fired upon. That we do not know.

The victim however was pronounced dead on Ambrister Street and is the country’s 46th homicide victim.

We report yinner decide!