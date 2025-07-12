Ministry of National Security Charged with Ensuring that Its Financial Systems are Resilient, Agile and Dependable

Ministry’s Multi-Agency Financial Conclave held at Superclubs Breezes, Monday, July 7, 2025

NASSAU, Bahamas — Acting Minister of National Security the Hon. Mario Bowleg said the Ministry of National Security, charged with leading matters of national importance, must ensure that its financial systems are as resilient, agile, and dependable as the dedicated professionals who serve within its ranks.

The Acting National Security Minister brought remarks at the Ministry’s Multi-Agency Financial Conclave held at Superclubs Breezes, Monday, July 7, 2025.

He said, “This conclave is not merely a forum for discussion on compliance or budgetary oversight. It symbolizes our collective responsibility to foster a culture of sound financial governance—one that reinforces the strength of our institutions and the well-being of the individuals who support them.”

The Minister said, “Our commitment extends beyond policy frameworks—it reflects a profound duty of care. The men and women under our remit are entrusted with the safety and security of our nation. In return, we must ensure they are supported not only in their operational responsibilities, but also in their personal and financial well-being.”

He said financial efficiency and accountability must therefore be pursued from two interrelated perspectives: the prudent management of public resources, and the empowerment of personnel to make informed and responsible financial decisions.

The Minister explained that the conclave brought together a dynamic cross-section of financial officers, human resource professionals, procurement experts, and administrative leaders from across the Ministry’s agencies. It was designed to provide a valuable platform to share best practices, address challenges, strengthen internal controls, and reaffirm the core values that uphold public trust in its institutions.

“As we delve into critical areas such as procurement protocols, compliance standards, audit mechanisms, and strategic resource management, let us remain mindful that sustainable financial practices begin with informed individuals. This conclave is not just about systems—it is about people.”

He explained that to this end, the Ministry has implemented key initiatives aimed at enhancing financial literacy and personal empowerment. “As part of our human capital development strategy, all new recruits now undergo mandatory training in personal financial management. These modules cover essential life skills such as budgeting, debt reduction, saving, and long-term financial planning—skills that contribute to both professional excellence and personal financial resilience.”

The Minister said, “We have also introduced an ongoing financial literacy programme tailored to all uniformed personnel. This initiative goes beyond education; it is restorative. It provides access to financial restructuring assistance and confidential counseling services, helping officers manage debt, alleviate financial stress, and regain control of their financial futures.

The Minister said, “We are deeply appreciative of our partners in the financial services sector—including banks, credit unions, and financial counseling agencies—whose expertise and support continue to enrich these efforts.”

He said recognizing that homeownership remains one of the most significant financial milestones for the country’s uniformed officers, the Ministry has launched a comprehensive housing assistance programme, in partnership with financial institutions. Targeting over 800 officers, this initiative facilitates access to affordable homeownership through a structured approach to pre-qualification, financing, and legal support.

The Minister said the transformative programme is a meaningful step toward long-term financial stability and wealth creation for personnel.