St. John’s College 1969 Graduate Winston Marshall passes at 72

Winston T. Marshall, 72

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has just learned of the passing of Winston Marshall who passed away in hospital this evening around 11:08pm.

The avid sportsman passed away in the presence of family and friends. He was 72.

Winston was a Bahamian creative writer, director, producer, and executive consultant who founded the media consulting company Marshall & Associates Management Consultants in the Bahamas.

As an avid sportsman with a strong knowledge of records and history in the track and field area Marshall was instrumental in organizing and managing the election to office leading sports figures in the country to the IAAF namely; Pauline Davis, Mike Sands and the late Alpheus Hawk Finlayson.

Winston was an active member of the Anglican Community in the Bahamas where he joyfully served. He joined the altar guild of St. Matthew’s Anglican Church in 1964; a commitment held up to the time of his death.

Marshall also served on various committees of the Anglican community and was an active participant of St. Matthew’s Vestry for some over 20 years.

He was a graduate of St. John’s College graduating in the class of 1969.

Tonight we at Bahamas Press send our deep condolences to his three children and brothers namely; Richard, Lincoln and Dennis Marshall.

Tonight he is now with the LORD whom he worshipped and served. May the angels lead you into paradise; may the martyrs receive you at your arrival and lead you to the holy heavenly city Jerusalem.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord! Amen!