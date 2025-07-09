Another biker is dead this time in Farmer’s Hill Exuma – Pray for the family!

22-year-old Kevon Taylor

EXUMA| The country has lost another young man just less than a week following the crash in Andros.

BP reports 22-year-old Kevon Taylor was killed after his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle in Farmer’s Hill, Exuma while riding after 1AM on Monday morning.

The young Exuma resident is just the latest of several fatalities which have unfolded on streets across the country.

BP has noticed a high uptick of bike riders lately which continues to fill a maze of motorists especially in the capital.

We are warning those who share the streets to exercise extra caution when operating a motor vehicle. Drive with caution. Pay attention to the road. Putdown the cell phones. STOP DRINKING AND DRIVING!

DRIVE To ARRIVE ALIVE!