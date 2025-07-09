Big Breakdown inside the FNM Headquarters last evening as MCM Chairwoman was ousted following elections!

FNM HEADQUARTERS

NASSAU| Michael Pintard and Hubert Ingraham were delivered their first election defeat before a General Elections last evening following the election of a new Meritorious Council Members MCM Chair Election.

Last night pandemonium broke out at FNM headquarters as senior MCMs voted in new leadership in the governing body of the party.

Amids piss-poor turnouts and lacklustre organization FNM leaders believe it is time to quickly shift the direction of the party.

Pintard’s back MCM Chairwoman Mildred Hall was ousted from her leadership role and replaced by Stevens who many believe is backed by an FNM future leader.

Bahamas Press understands the voting led to a major breakdown following the elections as FNMs began cussing each other like cats and dogs.

BP has warned that Pintard shall be removed from the Party leadership before the end of summer and by the time the FNM gets its act together elections will be over in the Bahamas.

It Ain’t Long NAH!