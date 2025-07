Everlyn Deveaux 91

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Everlyn Deveaux 91. The matriarch who hailed from Andros passed away this afternoon while in hospital.

She served for many years at the once popular Maura on Shirley Street and then John S George & Co Ltd at the Palmdale Shopping Plaza in home care and bridal services division. We at BP send our deep condolences to her entire family on her passing.

May she rest in peace.