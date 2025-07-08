Early morning murder homicide in Montel Heights! Two.males died!

HOMICIDE & SUSPECTED SUICIDE: Police are investigating an incident that occurred early this morning, at a Montel Heights home, which left two men dead and a woman and young girl seriously injured.

A 52-year-old man break down the door of his female lover home to find another male with her. The.male shot dead and the killer then proceeded to hack with a cutless the woman and her daughter. Sources say the man recently discovered that the young girl was not his child.

After attempting to kill everyone in the home the male then turned his weapon on himself ending his own life.

All we can say is this – yinner need plenty prayers aroind here!

