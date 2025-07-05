A Con Artist [RACIST] wants Bahamians to fight progress – WELL, WHAT IS THIS?!

Someone ask Toby Smith where did he stole his plan for Paradise Island. Or BP gata show the details.

NASSAU| Racists have little to no respect for Bahamians and Toby Smith, the half-baked British accent con artist, fits that description.

Smith came back to the Bahamas and stole a business plan and hooked up with two senior FNM politicians in a bold attempt to steal crown land on Paradise Island. Now hear BP out because we are going to be on Smith for the next couple months.

Smith, the Paradise Island Lighthouse and Beach Club principal, hooked up with some bold RACISTS, suspects connected to the FNM back in the Minnis Administration, in an attempt to take property on Paradise Island.

Minnis, after discovering that the crew who HATE BAHAMIANS were short of having any real funds to back a project, did not proceed in accepting the proposals by Toby and his RACIST crew.

Fast Forward to today. PM Davis came to power in 2021, saw a sound and solid project ready to move ahead on Paradise Island and began quickly moving ahead with that project.

PM Davis welcomed Smith to the table and offered a carved path for his group to join in the plans for Western Paradise Island. But Toby dem were GREEDY! He disrespected the nation’s leader and, in the same breath, started a campaign (just like Adrian White) and started a nasty attack on the People and Leaders of the Bahamas.

Now that a $165m project proceeds on Paradise Island Toby Smith and his RACIST cabal have started war all over social media against the People of the Bahamas and Progress.

Well, Toby Smith, your days of con artistry vcare about to come to an end.

1) We want to see your original birth certificate.

2) We want to see (like Darrold Miller would say) a family photo proving you have connections and relatives from the Bahamas.

3) We want to see your depleted bank records cause we all know you wanted our land to enrich yourself – AND WE HAVE NOT A CLUE THAT YOU ARE BAHAMIAN!

Only in the Bahamas would a con artist and racist ask black Bahamian citizens to come up against their government. But Brent Symonette ain’t tell you about BP yet, eh?

Stay Tuned!