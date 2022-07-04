An open to #PaulRolle, former Commissioner of the Royal Bahamas Police – RBPF

IT IS TOO LATE COP! TOO LATE!!!

GONE COP PAUL ROLLE!

Dear Mr Paul Rolle:

You made me feel totally liberated today – when I read your cowardly words about how you were thinking about leaving the Force once again, but this time – you said that it was all about being forced to do something against your will in the execution of your duties – by senior politicians at the time.

I feel so liberated because I have been fired from a number of jobs in my life, simply because I respectfully spoke my mind and held my position; even if it means starving to death -bro.

I’ll live with principles.

You chose to be a coward, just to keep your job! That’s not a quality of a real man, in my opinion.

Carry on smartly.

Regards,

Dennis Dames