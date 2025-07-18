Woman in custody claims officers wouldn’t let her use bathroom

File photo

NASSAU| The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) said it is investigating a video that depicts a woman in police custody claiming officers denied her requests to use a bathroom.

It noted that the responsible officers “will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law”.

The video purportedly showed the woman defecating on the floor of the police station.

She also uses the ‘n’ word repeatedly during the recording in an apparent reference to police officers.

“Police wish to inform the public that the video circulating on various social media platforms regarding a Caucasian female in police custody is being thoroughly investigated,” the RBPF said in a statement.

“Furthermore, the police would like to inform the public that the actions displayed by police officers in the video are not a reflection of our organization’s policies or laws.

“Hence, such actions will not be tolerated, and those found culpable will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.”

The statement noted that the woman in the video was released from police custody pending further investigation.