Known Drug Dealer and Suspect Wanted for murder is among the dead in that shooting between Haiti and Jamaica over the weekend…

Wanted Murder Suspect and Drug Dealer Rashad Fox.

HAITI| Known Drug Dealer and 37-year-old suspect wanted in the murder of his own cousin, Rashad Fox is now listed among the dead in that shooting on the high seas between Jamaica and Haiti early in the week.

Fox, of Sandy Point, Abaco, had not been seen in the Bahamas since police issued a wanted poster for him in connection with the 2018 murder of his cousin Mario Sawyer.

This update brings killing on the sea to three which are Rashad Fox, Shadrack Stuart and Joey Russell, all from Abaco and Moores Island. Joey Russell later died in a clinic after suffering gunshot wounds in his left arm. A Jamaican national was also shot multiple times on the sea. His idenitty is still known.

The men were in the area moving a fast boat loaded with suspected drugs. It was at some point on the weekend when the men were crossing the Straits near Cuba when they were fired upon and, some suggest, they returned fire. That area is a dangerous part of the Caribbean to traverse: the Cubans are there, the Americans, too, the Russian Submarine fleets and the Haitian Army patrols. Every boater and their mah knows do not traverse this part between Cuba and Haiti unless ya looking to die!

What is most interesting in all this update is this: There are people who can say what happened now that three Bahamians are dead. They can share details as to what happened on the high sea. They, however, could not tell any Bahamian law enforcer where Rashad Fox was after he murdered his own cousin seven years ago. Now isn’t that something?

We report yinner decide!