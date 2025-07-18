Statement on the Passing of A. Missouri Sherman-Peter

Angela Missouri Sherman Peter, ODC

We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Excellency Angela Missouri Sherman Peter, ODC, today in New York City, surrounded by her loved ones.

During her remarkable diplomatic and public service career, she served as Consul General at New York; Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations; High Commissioner to Canada and Non-Resident High Commissioner to Zimbabwe; and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Special Envoy.

At the Commonwealth Secretariat, she served as Assistant Director, Political Affairs Division from 1994 to 1997.

At the United Nations, she served as Chef de Cabinet for the President of the fifty-eighth session of the General Assembly from 2003-2004.

She also held positions in the public service, including Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Office of the Attorney General, and Ministry of National Security.

Her last position before retirement was that of Ambassador and Permanent Observer for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to the United Nations.

In 2024, she was awarded the Order of Distinction by Her Excellency, the Most Honorable Cynthia Pratt, ONG, CMG, CB, CD, Governor General in the Independence day honours.

We express heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues.

