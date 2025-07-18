Davis Government moves to create the transformation of LONG ISLAND!

Government officials arrived to begin the work for the Long Island Airport Runway Extension Project

DEADMAN’S CAY, LONG ISLAND, The Bahamas — A first official site meeting for the Long Island Airport Runway Extension Project was held Thursday, July 17, in Deadman’s Cay, part of the Family Island Renaissance Project and continuing commitment to expanding opportunities and improving lives throughout the islands.

Director of Aviation and Deputy Director General of Tourism Dr. Kenneth Romer, in Long Island, remarked: “This official start of construction works to the airside components, signals a significant moment in the social, economic, entrepreneurial and infrastructural improvement for Long Island, as we continue to support their growth that has been constrained by capacity over the years.”

Bahamas Hot Mix, the contractor of the $19.8 million dollar works, has confirmed receipt of mobilization funds, clearing the way for active construction work to begin within the next two weeks, starting with site clearance and bulk cut of earthworks.

This major infrastructure upgrade will extend the new elevated asphalt runway to 6,100feet, enabling it to accommodate regional jets from the United States and Canada, thereby opening new doors for direct international travel and sustained economic growth. The new runway will also attract more frequent flights and increased seat capacity from private aviation and from local carriers, like Bahamasair, Westernair and Southern Air.

Airside works are targeted for completion by June 2026.

According to project officials, plans are also currently in place to sign the contract and commence work for the new state-of-the-art airport terminal building.