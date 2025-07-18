DJ Ovadose made Cultural Ambassador of The Bahamas!

Jasper Thomas aka DJ Ovadose and Prime Minister Philip Davis KC

PM DAVIS: Congratulations to Jasper Thomas — better known as DJ Ovadose — on being officially commissioned as a Cultural Ambassador of The Bahamas!

From launching Ovadose Radio at just 11 years old, to rocking stages across The Bahamas, the U.S., and the Caribbean, Jasper’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. By 12, he was already making waves — and he hasn’t stopped since.

During the pandemic, he revived Ovadose Radio and drew in over 3 million listeners in just one month, creating a powerful space for music, unity, and connection at a time the world needed it most.

As we continue to promote and protect Bahamian culture, the Davis Administration is proud to uplift trailblazers like DJ Ovadose — whose passion, innovation, and reach are taking our sound to the world.