Man shot dead on West Street just after getting water from pump…

Jimmy Laureville, 32, is homicide victim #49

BREAKING: Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Cambridge Street and West Street just after midnight. A male victim, known by the name Jimmy Laureville 32, died at the scene.

Police say the victim (Laureville) was reportedly retrieving water from a pump near the intersection of West Street and Patton Street when gunmen in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire, fatally wounding him.

Officers arrived on the scene shortly after midnight and discovered the lifeless body of the man with apparent gunshot wounds.

The suspects fled the scene heading north on West Street.

Police have launched an active investigation and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.