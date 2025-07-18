Dad Accused Of Sexually Abusing Eight-Year-Old Daughter

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 47-year-old man is behind bars on allegations that he sexually abused his daughter.

The New Providence resident’s name has been withheld to conceal the identity of his eight-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors allege that the man raped and indecently assaulted his daughter on February 3.

He didn’t have to enter pleas to the charges when he made his initial appearance before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

Bail was denied and he’s expected back in court on October 2 to receive voluntary bill of indictment papers.