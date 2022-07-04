Double traffic fatality on Gladstone Road

Car at high speed went under garbage truck and decapitated motorists!

NASSAU| BP is confirming the death of two occupants of a vehicle early this morning on Gladstone Road.

The vehicle collided with a garbage truck which crushed both driver and passenger in a blue vehicle rippling off the roof of the car.

The pair have not yet been identified, but we want to advise all motorists of the dangers when using the roadways. Drive within the speed limits. Do not text and drive! Do not drink and drive. Avoid overtaking and moving at a high rate of speed when you know it is a risk! Drive to arrive alive.

