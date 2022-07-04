Bahamas delegates to UN Oceans Conference meet with Waitt Foundation

LISBON, Portugal — The Bahamas Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources delegation to the United Nations Oceans Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, June 27 to July 1, held a bilateral meeting with Ted Waitt (pictured third right), and the Waitt Foundation, in efforts to extend the Foundation’s reach in The Bahamas and build capacity among Bahamians.

Among topics discussed were initiatives to make environmental stewardship more relatable to all. The Waitt Foundation partners with governments and stakeholders to create and implement sustainable ocean plans to benefit communities, the economy, and the environment. (Photos/Ministry of the Environment)